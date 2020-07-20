623 Derringer Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21015 Green Ridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Greenridge 11 community! 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick rancher. Walk to Blue Ribbon awarded Fountan Green Elemantary School. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with skylight and garden window. Huge finished lower level with full bath. Fireplace non functional. Walk-out stairs leading to level back yard w/gazebo. Shed. Shows well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
