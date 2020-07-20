All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

623 DERRINGER DRIVE

623 Derringer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

623 Derringer Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Green Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Greenridge 11 community! 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick rancher. Walk to Blue Ribbon awarded Fountan Green Elemantary School. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with skylight and garden window. Huge finished lower level with full bath. Fireplace non functional. Walk-out stairs leading to level back yard w/gazebo. Shed. Shows well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have any available units?
623 DERRINGER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have?
Some of 623 DERRINGER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 DERRINGER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
623 DERRINGER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 DERRINGER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 DERRINGER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 DERRINGER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
