623 DERRINGER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Greenridge 11 community! 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick rancher. Walk to Blue Ribbon awarded Fountan Green Elemantary School. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with skylight and garden window. Huge finished lower level with full bath. Fireplace non functional. Walk-out stairs leading to level back yard w/gazebo. Shed. Shows well!