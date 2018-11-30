All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

621 BERWICK COURT

621 Berwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

621 Berwick Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Cul de sac location, 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kit w/granite, 42" cabinets, center island, Trex type deck, MBR w/ walk in closet. Community Ctr, pool,gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 BERWICK COURT have any available units?
621 BERWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 621 BERWICK COURT have?
Some of 621 BERWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 BERWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
621 BERWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 BERWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 621 BERWICK COURT has a pool.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 BERWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 BERWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

