Bel Air South, MD
466 Darby Ln
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

466 Darby Ln

466 Darby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

466 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom townhouse that backs up to woods. Like new condition!
Carpets have been professionally cleaned as well as the duct work! Freshly painted. Living room has a hardwood floor. Carpet throughout other areas of the house. There are two bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Master bed with large loft, cathedral ceiling with large closet space. Finished basement with tile and carpet and it walks out to a nice patio. Washer and dryer are included. The deck is pressure washed and newly stained. Ready to move in!

No Smoking
Renters Insurance Required

To Schedule a showing call the Office at 410.838.0355 or email at info@anchormgllc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Darby Ln have any available units?
466 Darby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 466 Darby Ln have?
Some of 466 Darby Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Darby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
466 Darby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Darby Ln pet-friendly?
No, 466 Darby Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 466 Darby Ln offer parking?
No, 466 Darby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 466 Darby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Darby Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Darby Ln have a pool?
No, 466 Darby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 466 Darby Ln have accessible units?
No, 466 Darby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Darby Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Darby Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Darby Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Darby Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
