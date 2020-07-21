458 Darby Lane

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed, 2/2 Bath, End-Of-Group Townhouse. - Property Id: 134465



Spacious 3 Bed, 2/2 Bath, End-Of-Group Townhouse. Backs To Wooded Open Space! Spacious Living Room with front patio, Dining Room with Slider to Deck, Eat-in Kitchen with all electric appliances, Master Bedroom suite with remodeled hardwood flooring from '13, Remodeled Master Bath with Ceramic Tile & Granite Top in '13. Finished and recently remodeled basement in '19 including recreation room, laundry room, bathroom, and walk-out patio.

