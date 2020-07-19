401 May Apple Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained end unit townhome in Abingdon! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and a wonderful spacious backyard! All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application from our management company. The application fee is $45 per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have any available units?
401 MAYAPPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have?
Some of 401 MAYAPPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 MAYAPPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
401 MAYAPPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.