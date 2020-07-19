All apartments in Bel Air South
401 MAYAPPLE COURT

401 May Apple Court · No Longer Available
Location

401 May Apple Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained end unit townhome in Abingdon! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and a wonderful spacious backyard! All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application from our management company. The application fee is $45 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have any available units?
401 MAYAPPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have?
Some of 401 MAYAPPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 MAYAPPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
401 MAYAPPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 MAYAPPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 MAYAPPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 MAYAPPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
