40 Boxthorn Road, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Box Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Box Hill subdivision! 4 beds 1.5 baths. large deck, big backyard with mature trees. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, Granite countertops! Close to shops and restaurants. Wegmans supermarket, community pool, great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40 BOXTHORN RD have any available units?
40 BOXTHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 40 BOXTHORN RD have?
Some of 40 BOXTHORN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 BOXTHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
40 BOXTHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.