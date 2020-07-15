All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3617 Longridge Ct

3617 Longridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Longridge Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83e978f021 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse for rent. Eat-in kitchen with formal living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Full master bath with walk-in closet. Finished basement. Back deck with fenced in backyard. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Longridge Ct have any available units?
3617 Longridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3617 Longridge Ct have?
Some of 3617 Longridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Longridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Longridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Longridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct offer parking?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have a pool?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Longridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3617 Longridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
