---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83e978f021 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse for rent. Eat-in kitchen with formal living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Full master bath with walk-in closet. Finished basement. Back deck with fenced in backyard. Available Now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 Longridge Ct have any available units?
3617 Longridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3617 Longridge Ct have?
Some of 3617 Longridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Longridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Longridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.