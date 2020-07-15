3617 Longridge Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83e978f021 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse for rent. Eat-in kitchen with formal living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Full master bath with walk-in closet. Finished basement. Back deck with fenced in backyard. Available Now.