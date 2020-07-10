All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2

3506 Back Pointe Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3506 Back Pointe Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BR, 2BA condo conveniently located to retail shopping, dining and minutes to the major thoroughfare. Military and Senior discounts are available.

Pets under 20lbs accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have any available units?
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have?
Some of 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College