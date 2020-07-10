Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2
3506 Back Pointe Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
3506 Back Pointe Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BR, 2BA condo conveniently located to retail shopping, dining and minutes to the major thoroughfare. Military and Senior discounts are available.
Pets under 20lbs accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have any available units?
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air South, MD
.
What amenities does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have?
Some of 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3506 Back Point Court, Unit #2 has units with air conditioning.
