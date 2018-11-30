346 Delmar Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TH located in Constant Friendship..Features include: New roof (2012)..New front Door (2012)..New Paint and Carpet..Pergo floor in LR w/ crown & chair moldings..Eat-in kitchen w/ gorgeous tile floor & pass-through window into LR..2-tiered walk-down deck..Finished walkout LL w/ bath..Fenced-in yard..Cul-de-sac setting backs to open space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have any available units?
346 DELMAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 346 DELMAR COURT have?
Some of 346 DELMAR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 DELMAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
346 DELMAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.