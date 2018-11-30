All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:17 PM

346 DELMAR COURT

346 Delmar Court · No Longer Available
Location

346 Delmar Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
TH located in Constant Friendship..Features include: New roof (2012)..New front Door (2012)..New Paint and Carpet..Pergo floor in LR w/ crown & chair moldings..Eat-in kitchen w/ gorgeous tile floor & pass-through window into LR..2-tiered walk-down deck..Finished walkout LL w/ bath..Fenced-in yard..Cul-de-sac setting backs to open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 DELMAR COURT have any available units?
346 DELMAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 346 DELMAR COURT have?
Some of 346 DELMAR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 DELMAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
346 DELMAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 DELMAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT offer parking?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have a pool?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 DELMAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 DELMAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 DELMAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

