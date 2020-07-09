Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT
344 Honey Locust Ct
Location
344 Honey Locust Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Townhouse in great location! Renovated! New Kitchen cabinets, Flooring, Bathroom Vanities, Lighting, Roof, HVAC. Fenced yard, walkout Basement, Deck, Community Pool, 2 assigned parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have any available units?
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air South, MD
.
What amenities does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have?
Some of 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air South
.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offers parking.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has a pool.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have accessible units?
No, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has units with air conditioning.
