All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

344 HONEYLOCUST COURT

344 Honey Locust Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

344 Honey Locust Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Townhouse in great location! Renovated! New Kitchen cabinets, Flooring, Bathroom Vanities, Lighting, Roof, HVAC. Fenced yard, walkout Basement, Deck, Community Pool, 2 assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have any available units?
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have?
Some of 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
344 HONEYLOCUST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offers parking.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has a pool.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have accessible units?
No, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 HONEYLOCUST COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College