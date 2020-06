Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move right in & enjoy! New/newer appliances! NEW Pergo flooring 1st flr. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances! NEW w/d. Tiled Backsplash! Updated Baths! Finished walk-out lower level w/laminate wood floors. (& NEW sliding door) Large, updated 14x12 deck w/ awesome view! Brick patio! Fenced yard! New Roof, too! Everything is clean & fresh! Parking area recently repaved and sidewalk has new concrete! See to appreciate & fall in love with your new home.