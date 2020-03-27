All apartments in Bel Air South
Bel Air South, MD
3305 CHEVERLY COURT
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

3305 CHEVERLY COURT

3305 Cheverly Court · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Cheverly Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ENJOY THIS MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK TOWNHOME--SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM--UPDATED KITCHEN--LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL BATH--FENCED REAR YARD WITH PATIO UNDER DECK AND SHED! $50 MORE/MO WITH PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have any available units?
3305 CHEVERLY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have?
Some of 3305 CHEVERLY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 CHEVERLY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3305 CHEVERLY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 CHEVERLY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT offer parking?
No, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have a pool?
No, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 CHEVERLY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 CHEVERLY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
