325 Delmar Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FREE RENT THROUGH 10/31! November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Remodeled 3 bed - 2.5 bath home! HDWD floors in LR/DR combo. Updated appliances in kitchen. Walk out level basement has FINISHED FR with wood fireplace & leads to lower level 2nd deck with additional outside storage & FULLY FENCED rear yard. 2nd full bath in lower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have any available units?
325 DELMAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 325 DELMAR COURT have?
Some of 325 DELMAR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 DELMAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
325 DELMAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.