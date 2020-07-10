All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 325 DELMAR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
325 DELMAR COURT
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

325 DELMAR COURT

325 Delmar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

325 Delmar Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FREE RENT THROUGH 10/31! November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Remodeled 3 bed - 2.5 bath home! HDWD floors in LR/DR combo. Updated appliances in kitchen. Walk out level basement has FINISHED FR with wood fireplace & leads to lower level 2nd deck with additional outside storage & FULLY FENCED rear yard. 2nd full bath in lower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 DELMAR COURT have any available units?
325 DELMAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 325 DELMAR COURT have?
Some of 325 DELMAR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 DELMAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
325 DELMAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 DELMAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT offer parking?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have a pool?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 DELMAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 DELMAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 DELMAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College