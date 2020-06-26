3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15!** Remaining May rent & security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick front townhome! Located in desired Box Hill South Community. WALK OUT LEVEL BASEMENT! Fully fenced rear yard for added privacy. Come see this one today! Professionally Managed. Pets ok case by case.