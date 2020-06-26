3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15!** Remaining May rent & security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick front townhome! Located in desired Box Hill South Community. WALK OUT LEVEL BASEMENT! Fully fenced rear yard for added privacy. Come see this one today! Professionally Managed. Pets ok case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
