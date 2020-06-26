All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated May 13 2020

3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT

3110 Holly Berry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Holly Berry Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15!** Remaining May rent & security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick front townhome! Located in desired Box Hill South Community. WALK OUT LEVEL BASEMENT! Fully fenced rear yard for added privacy. Come see this one today! Professionally Managed. Pets ok case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have any available units?
3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have?
Some of 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
