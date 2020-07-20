3104 Ashton Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island.Upstairs is fully carpeted, as well as lower level. Lower level has Berber carpet. Deck off kitchen, fully fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 ASHTON COURT have any available units?
3104 ASHTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3104 ASHTON COURT have?
Some of 3104 ASHTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 ASHTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3104 ASHTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.