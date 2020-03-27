3100 Cardinal Way Unit A

Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon!
Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pantry.
Down the hallway, you will find the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, the guest bedroom, and the shared bathroom.
This home features carpeting throughout, lots of windows allowing natural lighting, and a beautiful sun room with a private entrance.
This home is close to shopping and I-95.
