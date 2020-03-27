All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:56 AM

3100 Cardinal Way Unit A

3100 Cardinal Way · (301) 685-1250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply

Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon!

Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pantry.

Down the hallway, you will find the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, the guest bedroom, and the shared bathroom.

This home features carpeting throughout, lots of windows allowing natural lighting, and a beautiful sun room with a private entrance.

This home is close to shopping and I-95.

This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have any available units?
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have?
Some of 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A offer parking?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3100 Cardinal Way Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity