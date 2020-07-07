All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated April 23 2020

3006 BENEFIT COURT

3006 Benefit Court · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Benefit Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome with 2 master bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood with no thru traffic. Fenced backyard backs to woods. Fresh carpet, paint, and newly renovated kitchen. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have any available units?
3006 BENEFIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have?
Some of 3006 BENEFIT COURT's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 BENEFIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3006 BENEFIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 BENEFIT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 BENEFIT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT offer parking?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have a pool?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 BENEFIT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 BENEFIT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

