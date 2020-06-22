Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 2946 LOMOND PL #97.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
2946 LOMOND PL #97
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2946 LOMOND PL #97
2946 Lomond Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2946 Lomond Place, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have any available units?
2946 LOMOND PL #97 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air South, MD
.
What amenities does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have?
Some of 2946 LOMOND PL #97's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2946 LOMOND PL #97 currently offering any rent specials?
2946 LOMOND PL #97 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 LOMOND PL #97 pet-friendly?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air South
.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 offer parking?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does offer parking.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have a pool?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have a pool.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have accessible units?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Similar Pages
Bel Air South 1 Bedrooms
Bel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with Parking
Bel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Lancaster, PA
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Newark, DE
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Bowie, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Pasadena, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
University of Delaware
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College