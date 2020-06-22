All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2946 LOMOND PL #97

2946 Lomond Place · No Longer Available
Location

2946 Lomond Place, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have any available units?
2946 LOMOND PL #97 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have?
Some of 2946 LOMOND PL #97's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 LOMOND PL #97 currently offering any rent specials?
2946 LOMOND PL #97 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 LOMOND PL #97 pet-friendly?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 offer parking?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does offer parking.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have a pool?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have a pool.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have accessible units?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 LOMOND PL #97 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 LOMOND PL #97 does not have units with air conditioning.
