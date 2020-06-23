2812 Meredith Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Box Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN*OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR*SS APPLIANCES*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*FRESHLY PAINTED*CARPET IN BEDROOM'SAND LOWER LEVEL*2 FULL BATHS*FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO DECK*2ND FAMILY ROOM LOWER LEVEL WALK OUT TO FENCED YARD*MASTER BEDROOM VAULTED CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET*2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS*NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT*COMMUNITY POOL*DESIRABLE SCHOOLS*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*WHEN SHOWING PROPERTY BE SURE TO USE PARKING SPOTS 12
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 MEREDITH COURT have any available units?
2812 MEREDITH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2812 MEREDITH COURT have?
Some of 2812 MEREDITH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 MEREDITH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2812 MEREDITH COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.