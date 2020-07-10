All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2812 MEREDITH COURT

2812 Meredith Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Meredith Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Box Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN*OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR*SS APPLIANCES*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*FRESHLY PAINTED*NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM'SAND LOWER LEVEL*2 FULL BATHS*FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO DECK*2ND FAMILY ROOM LOWER LEVEL WALK OUT TO FENCED YARD*MASTER BEDROOM VAULTED CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET*2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS*NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT*COMMUNITY POOL*DESIRABLE SCHOOLS*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*WHEN SHOWING PROPERTY BE SURE TO USE PARKING SPOTS 12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

