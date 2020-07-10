2812 MEREDITH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN*OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR*SS APPLIANCES*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*FRESHLY PAINTED*NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM'SAND LOWER LEVEL*2 FULL BATHS*FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO DECK*2ND FAMILY ROOM LOWER LEVEL WALK OUT TO FENCED YARD*MASTER BEDROOM VAULTED CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET*2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS*NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT*COMMUNITY POOL*DESIRABLE SCHOOLS*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*WHEN SHOWING PROPERTY BE SURE TO USE PARKING SPOTS 12