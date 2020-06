2522 MERRICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

"MOVE IN READY" FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL NEW CARPET THRU IN ALL ROOMS. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE 3 BEDROOMS, 1 1/2 BATHS, DUAL ENTRY BATHROOM FROM HALLWAY AND MASTER BEDROOM. SLIDERS OFF DINING ROOM TO DECK AND FENCED REAR YARD BACKING TO TREES. LARGE STORAGE AREA IN LL PLUS LAUNDRY AREA. FAMILY ROOM IN LL FEATURING NEW BERBER CARPET AND ADDITIONAL LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET FOR STORAGE. HOME IS MOVE IN READY. MUST USE STREETT HOPKINS APPLICATION. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS IF NEEDED. LISTING AGENT IS OWNER.