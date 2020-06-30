234 MAPLE WREATH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Immediately Available! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in sought after Laurel Woods. Spacious eat-in- kitchen with newly installed granite countertops and a full pantry. Master bedroom with ample closet space. Fully finished basement with new carpet and full bath. Amazing yard backs up to trees. Yard is fully fenced and features a large deck perfect for entertaining. Great school system and convenient location close to major highways, shopping, and dining. Landlord requesting 2 year minimum lease with no increases. No smoking and no pets. Proof of renter's insurance required