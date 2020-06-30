All apartments in Bel Air South
234 MAPLE WREATH COURT

Location

234 Maple Wreath Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immediately Available! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in sought after Laurel Woods. Spacious eat-in- kitchen with newly installed granite countertops and a full pantry. Master bedroom with ample closet space. Fully finished basement with new carpet and full bath. Amazing yard backs up to trees. Yard is fully fenced and features a large deck perfect for entertaining. Great school system and convenient location close to major highways, shopping, and dining. Landlord requesting 2 year minimum lease with no increases. No smoking and no pets. Proof of renter's insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have any available units?
234 MAPLE WREATH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have?
Some of 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
234 MAPLE WREATH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT offer parking?
No, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have a pool?
No, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have accessible units?
No, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 MAPLE WREATH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

