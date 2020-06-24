All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 205 CROSSE POINTE CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
205 CROSSE POINTE CT.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 CROSSE POINTE CT.

205 Cross Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

205 Cross Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Application is being processed. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor, back unit has been well maintained. Balcony is off the living room. Trash removal, lawn maintenance, snow remover, water and sewer are all included. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have any available units?
205 CROSSE POINTE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have?
Some of 205 CROSSE POINTE CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
205 CROSSE POINTE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. pet-friendly?
No, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. offer parking?
No, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. does not offer parking.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have a pool?
No, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. does not have a pool.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have accessible units?
No, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College