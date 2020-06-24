Application is being processed. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor, back unit has been well maintained. Balcony is off the living room. Trash removal, lawn maintenance, snow remover, water and sewer are all included. No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have any available units?
205 CROSSE POINTE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. have?
Some of 205 CROSSE POINTE CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 CROSSE POINTE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
205 CROSSE POINTE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.