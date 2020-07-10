204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

VERY WELL maintained PENTHOUSE level 2 bedroom 1 full bath home READY TO MOVE IN!!! The home has been updated and shows well. Bathroom has been updated as well to further add to this home. Come check out this 3rd floor home!