VERY WELL maintained PENTHOUSE level 2 bedroom 1 full bath home READY TO MOVE IN!!! The home has been updated and shows well. Bathroom has been updated as well to further add to this home. Come check out this 3rd floor home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE have any available units?
204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE have?
Some of 204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
204 OAK LEAF CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.