Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 1530 PARKLAND DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
1530 PARKLAND DR
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 PARKLAND DR
1530 Parkland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1530 Parkland Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Glenangus
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have any available units?
1530 PARKLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air South, MD
.
Is 1530 PARKLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
1530 PARKLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 PARKLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air South
.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 1530 PARKLAND DR offers parking.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have a pool?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 PARKLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 PARKLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Similar Pages
Bel Air South 1 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South Apartments with Parking
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Lancaster, PA
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Newark, DE
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
York, PA
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
University of Delaware
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College