PARKE @IRWINS CHOICE - SMALL COMMUNITY OFFERS LUXURY GEORGETOWN STYLE TOWNHOMES W / 2 CAR GARAGE * 3 BEDROOM BRICK FRONT * GOURMET KITCHEN W/ CORIAN * 42" CABINETS W/ ISLAND * HIGH PROFILE APPLIANCES * DINING ROOM W/ COLUMNS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIREPLACE * SUN FILLED FAMILY ROOM W / SLIDERS TO LARGE PATIO AND FENCED YARD * MASTER BED W / SPACIOUS MASTER BATH & SUPER WALK IN CLOSET * 9 FT CEILINGS * 2700 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE * PRIVATE CUL DE SAC * GOOD CREDIT ONLY * MINUTES TO THE TOWN OF BEL AIR AND MAJOR ARTERIES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have any available units?
953 CREEK PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 953 CREEK PARK RD have?
Some of 953 CREEK PARK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 CREEK PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
953 CREEK PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.