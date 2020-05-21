953 CREEK PARK RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

PARKE @IRWINS CHOICE - SMALL COMMUNITY OFFERS LUXURY GEORGETOWN STYLE TOWNHOMES W / 2 CAR GARAGE * 3 BEDROOM BRICK FRONT * GOURMET KITCHEN W/ CORIAN * 42" CABINETS W/ ISLAND * HIGH PROFILE APPLIANCES * DINING ROOM W/ COLUMNS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIREPLACE * SUN FILLED FAMILY ROOM W / SLIDERS TO LARGE PATIO AND FENCED YARD * MASTER BED W / SPACIOUS MASTER BATH & SUPER WALK IN CLOSET * 9 FT CEILINGS * 2700 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE * PRIVATE CUL DE SAC * GOOD CREDIT ONLY * MINUTES TO THE TOWN OF BEL AIR AND MAJOR ARTERIES.