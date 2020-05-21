All apartments in Bel Air North
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

953 CREEK PARK RD

953 Creek Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

953 Creek Park Road, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
PARKE @IRWINS CHOICE - SMALL COMMUNITY OFFERS LUXURY GEORGETOWN STYLE TOWNHOMES W / 2 CAR GARAGE * 3 BEDROOM BRICK FRONT * GOURMET KITCHEN W/ CORIAN * 42" CABINETS W/ ISLAND * HIGH PROFILE APPLIANCES * DINING ROOM W/ COLUMNS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIREPLACE * SUN FILLED FAMILY ROOM W / SLIDERS TO LARGE PATIO AND FENCED YARD * MASTER BED W / SPACIOUS MASTER BATH & SUPER WALK IN CLOSET * 9 FT CEILINGS * 2700 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE * PRIVATE CUL DE SAC * GOOD CREDIT ONLY * MINUTES TO THE TOWN OF BEL AIR AND MAJOR ARTERIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have any available units?
953 CREEK PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 953 CREEK PARK RD have?
Some of 953 CREEK PARK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 CREEK PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
953 CREEK PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 CREEK PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 953 CREEK PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD offer parking?
Yes, 953 CREEK PARK RD offers parking.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 CREEK PARK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have a pool?
No, 953 CREEK PARK RD does not have a pool.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 953 CREEK PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 CREEK PARK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 CREEK PARK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 CREEK PARK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

