Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 8
947 Gainsborough Ct
947 Gainsborough Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
947 Gainsborough Court, Bel Air North, MD 21014
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
FALLSTON SCHOOLS
Includes
Water,mowing in front,trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have any available units?
947 Gainsborough Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air North, MD
.
What amenities does 947 Gainsborough Ct have?
Some of 947 Gainsborough Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 947 Gainsborough Ct currently offering any rent specials?
947 Gainsborough Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Gainsborough Ct pet-friendly?
No, 947 Gainsborough Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air North
.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct offer parking?
Yes, 947 Gainsborough Ct offers parking.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 Gainsborough Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have a pool?
No, 947 Gainsborough Ct does not have a pool.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have accessible units?
No, 947 Gainsborough Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Gainsborough Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Gainsborough Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 947 Gainsborough Ct has units with air conditioning.
