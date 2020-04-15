***FOR SHOWINGS- please call the office at (410) 391-6900 ***Agents- please schedule showings online.AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome Irwins Choice. Partially finished basement. W/D, New carpet and New paint. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 FELICIA COURT have any available units?
931 FELICIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
Is 931 FELICIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
931 FELICIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.