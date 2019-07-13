902 Martell Court Unit G

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

BEL AIR - BRENTWOOD PARK CONDO - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd floor condo.

Living room with fireplace.

Sun Room. Deck with view of woods.

Great location. Easy access to main roads.



For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1

To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.com



(RLNE4342434)