Fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath townhome with unfinished basement for storage. New carpet, quiet neighborhood, and Bel-Air school district. Plenty of parking. $40 application fee and minimum salary must be $2300 per month. Vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have any available units?
235 Melrose Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
Is 235 Melrose Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
235 Melrose Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.