Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
235 Melrose Ct.
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

235 Melrose Ct.

235 Melrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

235 Melrose Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath townhome with unfinished basement for storage. New carpet, quiet neighborhood, and Bel-Air school district. Plenty of parking. $40 application fee and minimum salary must be $2300 per month. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Melrose Ct. have any available units?
235 Melrose Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
Is 235 Melrose Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
235 Melrose Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Melrose Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 235 Melrose Ct. offers parking.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have a pool?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have accessible units?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Melrose Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Melrose Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

