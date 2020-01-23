2144 MARDIC DR

Amenities

3 Finished levels offering over 2400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors flow through this spacious home. Open floor plan with bump-out providing flex space for main level family room or additional dining area. Large island in kitchen and sliding door to deck. 9' Ceilings and an abundance of 42" cabinetry in the kitchen. Owners' suite offers walk-in closet and full bath with over-sized shower. Generous bedroom sizes! Great space in the lower level rec room with walkout to yard. No through street- backs to trees. Available 2/1 Pets Case by Case. APPLY ONLINE http://piplinpropertyservicesllc.propertyware.com/index.html