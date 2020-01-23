All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 2144 MARDIC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
2144 MARDIC DR
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

2144 MARDIC DR

2144 Mardic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2144 Mardic Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Finished levels offering over 2400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors flow through this spacious home. Open floor plan with bump-out providing flex space for main level family room or additional dining area. Large island in kitchen and sliding door to deck. 9' Ceilings and an abundance of 42" cabinetry in the kitchen. Owners' suite offers walk-in closet and full bath with over-sized shower. Generous bedroom sizes! Great space in the lower level rec room with walkout to yard. No through street- backs to trees. Available 2/1 Pets Case by Case. APPLY ONLINE http://piplinpropertyservicesllc.propertyware.com/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 MARDIC DR have any available units?
2144 MARDIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 2144 MARDIC DR have?
Some of 2144 MARDIC DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 MARDIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
2144 MARDIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 MARDIC DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 MARDIC DR is pet friendly.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 2144 MARDIC DR offers parking.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 MARDIC DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR have a pool?
No, 2144 MARDIC DR does not have a pool.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR have accessible units?
No, 2144 MARDIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 MARDIC DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 MARDIC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 MARDIC DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College