Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with a full basement. Home has beautiful floors, washer/dryer and an updated kitchen and bathroom. $40 application fee per adult. Must make a minimum $2,250 monthly. Vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 Columbine Ct have any available units?
203 Columbine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 203 Columbine Ct have?
Some of 203 Columbine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Columbine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
203 Columbine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.