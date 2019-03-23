All apartments in Bel Air North
203 Columbine Ct
Last updated March 23 2019 at 11:04 PM

203 Columbine Ct

203 Columbine Court · No Longer Available
Location

203 Columbine Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with a full basement. Home has beautiful floors, washer/dryer and an updated kitchen and bathroom. $40 application fee per adult. Must make a minimum $2,250 monthly. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

