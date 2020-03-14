All apartments in Bel Air North
Location

201 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sought after Spenceola Farms two bedroom, two bath condominium on FIRST FLOOR. Excellent condition and superb convenient location.Secure Building Entrance! No stairs to access the building or the condo. 36~ wide doors, 41~ wide halls, grab bars in bathroom.Bright open floorplan. Foyer has coat closet. Eat-in kitchen is open to family room and has pantry closet.Large family room with row of windows with a view of the wooded area.Hallway leads to separate laundry and mechanical room, hall bathroom, large 2nd bedroom and master suite and linen closet.Master Bedroom Suite with large bedroom, walk-in closet, separate vanity area, separate bathtub/shower and toilet area and linen closet. Master Bedroom has patio doors (with screens) to a rear patio with outdoor storage closet. Backs to view of the wood line. Bedroom #2 has large closet and windows with wooded view.Plenty of storage and ready for occupancy.Quiet Forest Hill area that is close to everything you need~shopping, restaurants, Rt. 24 and I-95. Landlord pays the condo and HOA fees. Rent includes water, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Spenceola offers a community pool. Available now~come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have any available units?
201 KIMARY CT #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 201 KIMARY CT #B have?
Some of 201 KIMARY CT #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 KIMARY CT #B currently offering any rent specials?
201 KIMARY CT #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 KIMARY CT #B pet-friendly?
No, 201 KIMARY CT #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B offer parking?
Yes, 201 KIMARY CT #B offers parking.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 KIMARY CT #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have a pool?
Yes, 201 KIMARY CT #B has a pool.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have accessible units?
No, 201 KIMARY CT #B does not have accessible units.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 KIMARY CT #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 KIMARY CT #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 KIMARY CT #B does not have units with air conditioning.
