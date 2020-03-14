201 KIMARY CT #B

Amenities

Sought after Spenceola Farms two bedroom, two bath condominium on FIRST FLOOR. Excellent condition and superb convenient location.Secure Building Entrance! No stairs to access the building or the condo. 36~ wide doors, 41~ wide halls, grab bars in bathroom.Bright open floorplan. Foyer has coat closet. Eat-in kitchen is open to family room and has pantry closet.Large family room with row of windows with a view of the wooded area.Hallway leads to separate laundry and mechanical room, hall bathroom, large 2nd bedroom and master suite and linen closet.Master Bedroom Suite with large bedroom, walk-in closet, separate vanity area, separate bathtub/shower and toilet area and linen closet. Master Bedroom has patio doors (with screens) to a rear patio with outdoor storage closet. Backs to view of the wood line. Bedroom #2 has large closet and windows with wooded view.Plenty of storage and ready for occupancy.Quiet Forest Hill area that is close to everything you need~shopping, restaurants, Rt. 24 and I-95. Landlord pays the condo and HOA fees. Rent includes water, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Spenceola offers a community pool. Available now~come see it today!