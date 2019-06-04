All apartments in Bel Air North
1834 OXFORD SQUARE

1834 Oxford Square · No Longer Available
Location

1834 Oxford Square, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with finished WALKOUT basement to fenced in yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Main level features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite/quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Upper level features 3 generous bedrooms - master complete with walk in closet and vanity area. Walkout basement with full bathroom. All applications completed online - $45/adult. https://moonridgemanagement.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b4f3cadd-0f32-4d1b-be92-9b38c3928a03&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have any available units?
1834 OXFORD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have?
Some of 1834 OXFORD SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 OXFORD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1834 OXFORD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 OXFORD SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 OXFORD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 OXFORD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
