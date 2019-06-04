1834 OXFORD SQUARE

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with finished WALKOUT basement to fenced in yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Main level features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite/quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Upper level features 3 generous bedrooms - master complete with walk in closet and vanity area. Walkout basement with full bathroom. All applications completed online - $45/adult. https://moonridgemanagement.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b4f3cadd-0f32-4d1b-be92-9b38c3928a03&source=Website