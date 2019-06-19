1706 Landmark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Condo, If you are looking for maintenance free living, this condo has it! Located in Forest Hill MD and in a great School district.This condo is 1400 sq ft and has three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Also you will have a nice balcony that overlooks the lake and a wonderful sunroom, to watch the seasons change! Large Master suite with a full bath and walk in closet. With the two additional bedrooms there is lots of room to grow! All the bedrooms are carpet and the living room dinning room and sunroom are wood floors. Don't wait call today for a personal tour of this Condo, call Julie 410-353-5474.