Bel Air North, MD
1216 ATHENS COURT
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

1216 ATHENS COURT

1216 Athens Court · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Athens Court, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Great brick front townhome in Amyclae Estates! This home features 3bedrooms 2.5 baths and finished lower level. Amenities include: Open floor plan*Hardwood floors*Large eat in kitchen*Master bedroom with master bath*Large deck perfect for enjoying summer nights*Private parking pad*HOA maintains front lawn*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have any available units?
1216 ATHENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1216 ATHENS COURT have?
Some of 1216 ATHENS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 ATHENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1216 ATHENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 ATHENS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1216 ATHENS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1216 ATHENS COURT offers parking.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 ATHENS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have a pool?
No, 1216 ATHENS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1216 ATHENS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 ATHENS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 ATHENS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
