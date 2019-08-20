Great brick front townhome in Amyclae Estates! This home features 3bedrooms 2.5 baths and finished lower level. Amenities include: Open floor plan*Hardwood floors*Large eat in kitchen*Master bedroom with master bath*Large deck perfect for enjoying summer nights*Private parking pad*HOA maintains front lawn*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 ATHENS COURT have any available units?
1216 ATHENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1216 ATHENS COURT have?
Some of 1216 ATHENS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 ATHENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1216 ATHENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.