1107 PARTHENON COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Amyclae East Home. Spacious! Beautiful! 4 BR's, 2 Full & 2 half baths. Main level has living rm, sun rm w/deck, family rm with gas fireplace, dining rm, kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Full finished lower level with wet bar, family rm, game rm, office and storage area. New roof 2018, HVAC replaced 2015. Fenced rear yard with swing set. Beautiful professional landscaping around the entire house. Oversized 2 car garage with cabinets and sink NO SMOKERS. NO VOUCHERS MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 620.