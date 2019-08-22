All apartments in Bel Air North
1107 Parthenon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Parthenon Court, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amyclae East Home. Spacious! Beautiful! 4 BR's, 2 Full & 2 half baths. Main level has living rm, sun rm w/deck, family rm with gas fireplace, dining rm, kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Full finished lower level with wet bar, family rm, game rm, office and storage area. New roof 2018, HVAC replaced 2015. Fenced rear yard with swing set. Beautiful professional landscaping around the entire house. Oversized 2 car garage with cabinets and sink NO SMOKERS. NO VOUCHERS MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have any available units?
1107 PARTHENON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have?
Some of 1107 PARTHENON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 PARTHENON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1107 PARTHENON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 PARTHENON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1107 PARTHENON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1107 PARTHENON COURT offers parking.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 PARTHENON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have a pool?
No, 1107 PARTHENON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1107 PARTHENON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 PARTHENON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 PARTHENON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1107 PARTHENON COURT has units with air conditioning.
