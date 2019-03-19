All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 107 CALDER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
107 CALDER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 CALDER COURT

107 Calder Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

107 Calder Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking for peace and quiet the is it! Lot's of space. NO CARPET! Overlooks a pond. Water view in the winter from master bedroom.This Gorgeous 4 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Colonial Offers an Open Flr Plan, Hdwd & Tile Flrs Thruout. Formal Liv.Rm, Sep.Din.Rm, Lrg Fam.Rm w/FP, Amazing Sunrm & Lrg Kit. w/Oak Cab., Ctr Island, Granite & SS Appl. Grand Mstr Suite w/Mstr Bath, 3 Add~l Bdrms & Bath Complete UL. Priv. Outdr Oasis w/Lrg Deck, Fully Fenced, Backs to Trees. Full WO LL w/Office & Wkshp. Space for Rms w/Rough-In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 CALDER COURT have any available units?
107 CALDER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
Is 107 CALDER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
107 CALDER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 CALDER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 107 CALDER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 107 CALDER COURT offer parking?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 107 CALDER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 CALDER COURT have a pool?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 107 CALDER COURT have accessible units?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 107 CALDER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 CALDER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 CALDER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College