107 CALDER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Looking for peace and quiet the is it! Lot's of space. NO CARPET! Overlooks a pond. Water view in the winter from master bedroom.This Gorgeous 4 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Colonial Offers an Open Flr Plan, Hdwd & Tile Flrs Thruout. Formal Liv.Rm, Sep.Din.Rm, Lrg Fam.Rm w/FP, Amazing Sunrm & Lrg Kit. w/Oak Cab., Ctr Island, Granite & SS Appl. Grand Mstr Suite w/Mstr Bath, 3 Add~l Bdrms & Bath Complete UL. Priv. Outdr Oasis w/Lrg Deck, Fully Fenced, Backs to Trees. Full WO LL w/Office & Wkshp. Space for Rms w/Rough-In