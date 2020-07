Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access playground

Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want. Set in a well established, park-like neighborhood with mature trees, the residential area is suburban in feel, yet within walking distance to Belvedere Square, The Senator Theater, and local schools. There are a variety of spacious floor plans featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. A controlled access entry system, on site laundry centers, individual storage, and available garages make your Yorkewood residence a special place to call home.