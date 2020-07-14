The Greens at Forest Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments online portal package receiving

Greens at Forest Park welcomes you home to our beautifully located apartment community. Newly renovated to deliver the best of modern functionality, the charm of the historic Forest Park neighborhood provides a park-like setting you'll want to come home to. Close to work, play, shopping, and only seven miles from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, enjoy coming home to a peaceful haven close to it all. We know you will find your perfect fit between our variety of one and two bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts ideal for you and your pets to experience the best of comfort living. Situated on beautifully manicured grounds, views from windows will not disappoint. Newly renovated for your living convenience, our apartment homes have redefined living spaces at an affordable price. Step on plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, entertain with ease in eat-in kitchens and breakfast nooks, and enjoy cooking again using modern appliances.