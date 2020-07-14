All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like The Greens at Forest Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
The Greens at Forest Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Greens at Forest Park

4515 Fairview Ave Suite D · (410) 216-5961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
West Forest Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2910C · Avail. Jul 15

$891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2912B · Avail. Jul 21

$891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2904B · Avail. Sep 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greens at Forest Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Greens at Forest Park welcomes you home to our beautifully located apartment community. Newly renovated to deliver the best of modern functionality, the charm of the historic Forest Park neighborhood provides a park-like setting you'll want to come home to. Close to work, play, shopping, and only seven miles from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, enjoy coming home to a peaceful haven close to it all. We know you will find your perfect fit between our variety of one and two bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts ideal for you and your pets to experience the best of comfort living. Situated on beautifully manicured grounds, views from windows will not disappoint. Newly renovated for your living convenience, our apartment homes have redefined living spaces at an affordable price. Step on plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, entertain with ease in eat-in kitchens and breakfast nooks, and enjoy cooking again using modern appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. 50 lb limit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greens at Forest Park have any available units?
The Greens at Forest Park has 4 units available starting at $891 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Greens at Forest Park have?
Some of The Greens at Forest Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greens at Forest Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Greens at Forest Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Greens at Forest Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greens at Forest Park is pet friendly.
Does The Greens at Forest Park offer parking?
Yes, The Greens at Forest Park offers parking.
Does The Greens at Forest Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Greens at Forest Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greens at Forest Park have a pool?
No, The Greens at Forest Park does not have a pool.
Does The Greens at Forest Park have accessible units?
No, The Greens at Forest Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Greens at Forest Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greens at Forest Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Greens at Forest Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity