Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly coffee bar guest parking internet access internet cafe

Fells Point. Harbor East. Sleek Luxury. Just For You. How's that for temptation? Well, it's all waiting at Baltimore's most original apartment residence. We call it The Eden and it's a high-rise paradise right on the water in Fells Point. Walk to work in Downtown. Shop in Harbor East. Hang out in Fells Point. Always return to a perfect place of ultra-chic homes and amenity after amenity after amenity. * This is not just a new place to live. This is a new way to live. Surrounded by Baltimore's best in a home like none other around. Discover your perfect place. Enter The Eden.