Baltimore, MD
The Allston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

The Allston

3111 North Charles Street · (702) 930-3202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,070

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Allston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 min. up to 2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: Yes
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No exotic pets and certain breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking. Can apply for city parking permit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Allston have any available units?
The Allston has 3 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Allston have?
Some of The Allston's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Allston currently offering any rent specials?
The Allston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Allston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Allston is pet friendly.
Does The Allston offer parking?
Yes, The Allston offers parking.
Does The Allston have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Allston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Allston have a pool?
No, The Allston does not have a pool.
Does The Allston have accessible units?
No, The Allston does not have accessible units.
Does The Allston have units with dishwashers?
No, The Allston does not have units with dishwashers.
