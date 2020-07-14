All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
Tall Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Tall Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Tall Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd · (410) 438-8310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1FS · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1BR12 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2RS · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tall Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Each apartment even has a free storage locker. At Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tall Oaks have any available units?
Tall Oaks has 3 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Tall Oaks have?
Some of Tall Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tall Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Tall Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tall Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Tall Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Tall Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Tall Oaks offers parking.
Does Tall Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tall Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tall Oaks have a pool?
No, Tall Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Tall Oaks have accessible units?
No, Tall Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Tall Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tall Oaks has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland