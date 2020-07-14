Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Featuring three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Each apartment even has a free storage locker. At Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens, we have what you need to live comfortably.