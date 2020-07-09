Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Mt Washington Mansions
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:25 PM
Mt Washington Mansions
5708 Pimlico Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
5708 Pimlico Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID13946
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mt Washington Mansions have any available units?
Mt Washington Mansions doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is Mt Washington Mansions currently offering any rent specials?
Mt Washington Mansions is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mt Washington Mansions pet-friendly?
No, Mt Washington Mansions is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does Mt Washington Mansions offer parking?
Yes, Mt Washington Mansions offers parking.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have a pool?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have a pool.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have accessible units?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have accessible units.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with dishwashers?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with air conditioning?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have units with air conditioning.
