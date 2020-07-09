All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Mt Washington Mansions.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Mt Washington Mansions
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

Mt Washington Mansions

5708 Pimlico Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5708 Pimlico Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID13946

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mt Washington Mansions have any available units?
Mt Washington Mansions doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is Mt Washington Mansions currently offering any rent specials?
Mt Washington Mansions is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mt Washington Mansions pet-friendly?
No, Mt Washington Mansions is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Mt Washington Mansions offer parking?
Yes, Mt Washington Mansions offers parking.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have a pool?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have a pool.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have accessible units?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have accessible units.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with dishwashers?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mt Washington Mansions have units with air conditioning?
No, Mt Washington Mansions does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland