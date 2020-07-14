Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Located in West Baltimore, Maryland, the Lumen Windsor Arms community features parking and on-site laundry. Apartments may include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, pre-wired cable, and upgraded appliances. The community is located near large employers in West Baltimore, including the Social Security Administration and Kernan Hospital, and is convenient to six schools in the area. Enjoy time outdoors at the nearby Gwynns Falls Park, Forest Park Golf Course, and Kay Hill Recreation Center. Commute easily via Bus Line 38 with a bus stop on the property. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing!