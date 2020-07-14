All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
Lumen Windsor Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Lumen Windsor Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Lumen Windsor Arms

4240 Bonner Road · (443) 290-5934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
West Forest Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F4214-4 · Avail. Aug 25

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumen Windsor Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Located in West Baltimore, Maryland, the Lumen Windsor Arms community features parking and on-site laundry. Apartments may include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, pre-wired cable, and upgraded appliances. The community is located near large employers in West Baltimore, including the Social Security Administration and Kernan Hospital, and is convenient to six schools in the area. Enjoy time outdoors at the nearby Gwynns Falls Park, Forest Park Golf Course, and Kay Hill Recreation Center. Commute easily via Bus Line 38 with a bus stop on the property. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lumen Windsor Arms have any available units?
Lumen Windsor Arms has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Lumen Windsor Arms have?
Some of Lumen Windsor Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumen Windsor Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Lumen Windsor Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lumen Windsor Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Lumen Windsor Arms is pet friendly.
Does Lumen Windsor Arms offer parking?
Yes, Lumen Windsor Arms offers parking.
Does Lumen Windsor Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lumen Windsor Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumen Windsor Arms have a pool?
No, Lumen Windsor Arms does not have a pool.
Does Lumen Windsor Arms have accessible units?
No, Lumen Windsor Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Lumen Windsor Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Lumen Windsor Arms does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland