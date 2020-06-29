All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Kensington Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Kensington Gate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Kensington Gate

5307 Leith Rd · (410) 438-8264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit LE5206F · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Gate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a central heating and air conditioning and many kitchens that have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Kensington Gate at The Gardens, we have your new place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington Gate have any available units?
Kensington Gate has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Kensington Gate have?
Some of Kensington Gate's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Gate is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Gate offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Gate offers parking.
Does Kensington Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Gate have a pool?
No, Kensington Gate does not have a pool.
Does Kensington Gate have accessible units?
No, Kensington Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kensington Gate has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Kensington Gate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity