Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Ideally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a central heating and air conditioning and many kitchens that have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Kensington Gate at The Gardens, we have your new place.