Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard on-site laundry pool cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving

Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments are just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments offer unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include controlled access entry doors, large closets, and custom window coverings just to name a few of the amenities we offer our residents. Stretch out in your spacious floor plan, take a dip in your shimmering pool, or get involved with the many resident events available. If you're looking for a home in Overlea or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge are the places for you in Baltimore. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy lifestyle.