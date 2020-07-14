Amenities
Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments are just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments offer unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include controlled access entry doors, large closets, and custom window coverings just to name a few of the amenities we offer our residents. Stretch out in your spacious floor plan, take a dip in your shimmering pool, or get involved with the many resident events available. If you're looking for a home in Overlea or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge are the places for you in Baltimore. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy lifestyle.