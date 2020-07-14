All apartments in Baltimore
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments

5738 Cedonia Ave · (267) 818-7929
Location

5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4809-DN · Avail. Nov 6

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 5764-C · Avail. Sep 7

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5758-C · Avail. now

$1,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 4807-D · Avail. Sep 12

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 5748-F · Avail. Sep 21

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4805-B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1101 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments are just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments offer unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include controlled access entry doors, large closets, and custom window coverings just to name a few of the amenities we offer our residents. Stretch out in your spacious floor plan, take a dip in your shimmering pool, or get involved with the many resident events available. If you're looking for a home in Overlea or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge are the places for you in Baltimore. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $350-two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2 per home.
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight limit: 25 lbs. See our We Love Your Pets page for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have any available units?
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments has 15 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have?
Some of Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
