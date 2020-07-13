All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
Hamilton Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Hamilton Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Hamilton Park

6136 Fairdel Ave · (410) 376-5247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit TH · Avail. now

$828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hamilton Park have any available units?
Hamilton Park has 4 units available starting at $828 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamilton Park have?
Some of Hamilton Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Park is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Park offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Park offers parking.
Does Hamilton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Park have a pool?
No, Hamilton Park does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Park have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Hamilton Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland