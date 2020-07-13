Sign Up
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
Check Availability
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
·
(410) 376-5247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Price and availability
VERIFIED 10 months AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 1A · Avail. now
$828
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft
Unit 2A · Avail. now
$828
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft
Unit TH · Avail. now
$828
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft
See 1+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Park.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Trash
Application Fee:
$40 per applicant
Deposit:
$500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
fee:
$200 per apartment
limit:
2
rent:
$25 per pet/month
restrictions:
35lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details:
Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Hamilton Park have any available units?
Hamilton Park has 4 units available starting at $828 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does Hamilton Park have?
Some of Hamilton Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Hamilton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Park is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Park offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Park offers parking.
Does Hamilton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Park have a pool?
No, Hamilton Park does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Park have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Hamilton Park does not have units with dishwashers.
