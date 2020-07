Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal

Gwynn Crest offers a desirable serene setting just outside of Gwynn Crest Park in Baltimore City. The community is tucked away from busy roads yet still provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Choose from a variety of spacious apartment homes, each with large closets, a private outdoor space, and complimentary window treatments. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including on-site laundry and easy access to public transportation.