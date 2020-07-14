Gardens at Clark

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking on-site laundry

The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road. Located in a desirable neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore City, the community is a quick walk to Reisterstown Plaza and all the shopping, dining and entertainment options it affords. Choose from a variety of one and two bedroom apartments for rent, each with large, open floor plans and private entrances. Additional community features also include on-site laundry and open green space.