Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Gardens at Clark

Open Now until 6pm
3901 Clarks Lane · (443) 402-3479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3905A · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3937D · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3925C · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gardens at Clark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road. Located in a desirable neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore City, the community is a quick walk to Reisterstown Plaza and all the shopping, dining and entertainment options it affords. Choose from a variety of one and two bedroom apartments for rent, each with large, open floor plans and private entrances. Additional community features also include on-site laundry and open green space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gardens at Clark have any available units?
Gardens at Clark has 3 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Gardens at Clark have?
Some of Gardens at Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gardens at Clark currently offering any rent specials?
Gardens at Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gardens at Clark pet-friendly?
No, Gardens at Clark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Gardens at Clark offer parking?
Yes, Gardens at Clark offers parking.
Does Gardens at Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gardens at Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gardens at Clark have a pool?
No, Gardens at Clark does not have a pool.
Does Gardens at Clark have accessible units?
No, Gardens at Clark does not have accessible units.
Does Gardens at Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, Gardens at Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
